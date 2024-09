Sada i definitivno: Dragan Stojković Piksi više neće biti selektor reprezentacije?

Big chance no significant changes happen tomorrow, as the story seems to be that they can't find a replacement for Piksi.



All-time low within the FSS. No-one with any integrity wants to be part of it.



And to think, the alternative was Nemanja Vidić, with his team.. pic.twitter.com/YT8xti3nAC — Serbian Football Scout (@SerbFootyScout) September 9, 2024