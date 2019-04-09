Čokoladno savršenstvo Amauri Gišona je čista umetnost! (video)

Amauri Gišon ima samo 28 godina, alii je jedan od najčuvenijih poslastičara iz Francuske, kao i jedan od najuticajnijih umetnika na svetskoj poslastičarskoj sceni. U stvari, on je nešto poput arhitekte za čokoladu. Praktično da ne postoji stvar od čokolade koju ovaj momak ne bi umeo da napravi.

U potrazi za uzbuđenjem, iznenađenjem i originalnošću u svom radu Amauri je uspeo da od čokolade bukvalno kreira čuda. Kvalitet i tehnička savršenost njegovih slatkiša zaslužili su i doneli su mu na stotine hiljade obožavalaca na društvenim mrežama.

U svojoj karijeri osvojio je titulu najboljeg učenika u Francuskoj, a bio je glavni šef u mnogim vodećim poslastičarnicama kao što su Victor et Hugo u Parizu, Lenotre u Kanu i Jean Philippe Patisserie u Las Vegasu. Trenutno je aktivan kao privatni konsultant.

Njegova devojka Fiona Bergson, koja je tatu majstor ali i vrhunski fotograf, beleži trenutke njegovog stvaranja sjajnm fotografijama.

Pogledajte neka od njegovih čuda od čokolade…

View this post on Instagram

🌎WORLD PASTRY TOUR 2019🌏 For all informations please contact directly the school of your choice. 📩 Masterclass/Demonstration: 👨🏻‍🍳 Chocolate Showpiece class: 🍫 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ . January : . . 👨🏻‍🍳 MILAN – 13/16 – Fevrier : 👨🏻‍🍳 LONDON – 17/21 – @the_taste_lab . April : 👨🏻‍🍳 CHARLOTTE – 8/12 – @pregelamerica . May : 👨🏻‍🍳 PRAGUES – 14/19 – @ippa_cz . June : 👨🏻‍🍳 BEIJING – 3/15 – @tdessert888 . July : 👨🏻‍🍳 CHARLOTTE – 9/12 – @pregelamerica . August : 👨🏻‍🍳 BANGKOK – 4/9 – @issayacookingstudio . 👨🏻‍🍳 MEXICO – 19/24 – @maricuortiz . September : 👨🏻‍🍳 GREECE – 2/8 – @mgacademy.gr . 👨🏻‍🍳 ITALY – 9/15 – 👨🏻‍🍳/🍫BUCHAREST – 16/22 @icephotelschool . October : 👨🏻‍🍳 TAHITI – 20/23 – @lesrevesdelucie December : 👨🏻‍🍳/🍫 TAIWAN – 3/15 – @187allee .

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon) on

hellomagazin.rs/m.g.Fiona Bergson

Više o temama:

Povezane vesti:

Najnovije iz rubrike: