Jelena Đoković pobesnela, pa mu sve sasula u lice: Nadam se da ćeš postati maskota za mržnju i nasilničko ponašanje

Unless there is a swift change in US immigration law, #Wimbledon will be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam event of the year.



US requires vaccination for foreigners to enter, and Djokovic has firmly said he has ruled out getting vaccinated, entrenching himself as an anti-vax posterboy. https://t.co/STCVNUI3oL — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 10, 2022