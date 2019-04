Hilarija Boldvin prolazi težak period: Čuje se bebino srce, ali nije tako snažno

View this post on Instagram

The only time we could have a little birthday celebration today for daddy’s birthday today was to visit him at work @jimmyfallon ! So we made a party in his dressing room 😂! Thank you @shumcake for the yummy cake…and for giving us superpowers 🦸🏻‍♂️🦸🏻‍♀️🦹🏼‍♀️🦸🏼‍♂️🦸🏼‍♂️🦸🏼‍♂️