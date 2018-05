Karla Bruni sa Belom Hadid: Da li ja to imam skrivenu ćerku?

Throwback to a shooting with two fabulous artists for Purple Magazine 📸 Karl Lagerfeld took the pictures and Riccardo Tisci art directed the shoot – Magie d’une séance photo avec deux grands artistes de la mode @karllagerfeld @riccardotisci17 @givenchyofficial @purplefashionmagazine #tbt #fahionphotography #motd

A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial) on Apr 5, 2018 at 2:33am PDT