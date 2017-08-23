Home

Bajkoviti doručak za kojim je poludeo Instagram

Novi trend za kojim su Instagram korisnici potpuno odlepili tiče se – hrane. U pitanju je tost inspirisan popularnim crtaćem ”Mala sirena”.

Ovaj trend, koji je započela Adelajn Voo, može zaista da vam ulepša jutro! Jer, ko uostalom ne voli hranu lepog izgleda?

Just a little star dust in the form of figs & edible flower petals, nbd. 💫 #vibranttoast

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on

– Cilj mi je da pripremanje zdrave hrane bude zanimljivo – korišćenje raznih boja je idealno za to. – rekla je Voo za ”Vog”.

Sve što ona radi je da pomeša krem sir sa spirulinom u prahu za plave nijanse i malo zelene boje – to je to! Ukusan i veseo doručak.

Možete napraviti i druge boje koristeći sok od cvekle za pink boju, koren kurkume za žutu i narandžastu i borovnicu za ljubičastu.

This radish semi resembles a peace sign and I am into it. {toast w/ hummus + everything seasoning + pretty pink 🍉radish}

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on

I enjoyed reading @time magazine's take on the whole unicorn frappuccino pandemonium and especially appreciated the accreditation I received from the author. Click the link in my bio to read the article- here's a little excerpt: ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ "Whatever the unicorns once meant, though, they still represent vibrancy and purity (two themes that appear in Waugh’s Instagram handle and blog title). They also could very well offer empowerment to young girls: Beautiful, magical creatures imbued with abilities boys perhaps can’t possess. ▫️ That is a lot happening in one drink. All together, the Unicorn Frappuccino, fittingly, seems both sweet and a little sour. ▫️ A social-media entrepreneur begins a trend with the intent of getting kids to eat healthy; the idea gets doused in sugar. A corporation being criticized for its progressive politics joins the movement apolitically; a sad America guzzles more sugar into a warless bliss." #vibrantandpure #unicornfrappuccino #timemagazine #unicorntoast #vibranttoast

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on

