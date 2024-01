Pravično ili rigorozno? Stefanu Đokoviću zabranjena jedna stvar u javnosti, Novak uveo strogo pravilo

Raising a Well-Behaved Kid ft. @DjokerNole 🧒 🍝



👌 From using a napkin to clearing their own tray, those are some table manners any kid should know and use 😍 #makingParentsPROUD



🌧️🌱🎾 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gykL7ii7Cz — TRAVEL&Sp🎾rts (@travel__Sports) July 5, 2023