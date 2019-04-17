Male tajne Franka Norijege, modela i najseksepilnijeg kuvara na svetu (video)
Dvadesetsedmogodišnji Franko Norijega je širom sveta poznat pod nadimkom Goli kuvar, a osim fantastičnog kulinarskog umeća, žene zavodi mišićavim telom.
Seksi kuvar Franko Norijega došao iz Perua u Njujork 2007. nakon ga je primetio modni fotograf Mario Testino, a zatim je karijera modela za najveće modne brendove krenula munjevitom brzinom…
Osim talenta za modeling, Norijega je pokazao odlično znanje u kuvanju, a on ističe da je završio kurs za kuvare u Međunarodnom kulinarskom centru.
Nakon toga otvorio je svoj restoran peruanske hrane u Njujorku, a zahvaljujući fotografijama i videima na kojima otkriva trikove u pripremi hrane, i to samo sa keceljom i u boksericama, veoma brzo je postao internet zvezda.
Žene iz celog sveta ga prosto obožavaju, te ga svakodnevno prate na društvenim mrežama.