Male tajne Franka Norijege, modela i najseksepilnijeg kuvara na svetu (video)

BRUNCH TIME!!! Start your day with more than just eggs and avocado toast. Today, I’m cooking up Pan con Chicharron. It’s piled high with sweet potato fries and Roasted Garlic & Cracked Black Pepper Fresh Pork Tenderloin. With just six ingredients and made in under 30 minutes, this will be your new brunch fave. Recipe below. @saborsmithfield #sponsored INGREDIENTS 1 Smithfield Roasted Garlic & Cracked Black Pepper Marinated Fresh Pork Tenderloin 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 roll or bun of choice, toasted 1 sweet potato Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon mayonnaise Lettuce PREPARATION • Pre-heat oven to 400 F. • Cut pork tenderloin into 1-inch slices. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium pan and sauté over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 F and set aside. • While pork is resting, cut the sweet potato into thin wedges. Toss in a large bowl with remaining olive oil to coat; sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste. • Spread sweet potato wedges on a baking sheet and bake until golden brown, approximately 15-20 minutes. • Spread mayonnaise on both sides of the toasted bun. Layer lettuce, sweet potato fries, and tenderloin pork slices on top and ENJOY!