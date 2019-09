Alis Pang nije obična manekenka, ima 96 godina i izgleda fenomenalno (video)

View this post on Instagram

Aging is graceful. Here 93-year-old model Alice Pang's fashion shoot is living proof that style is timeless #valentino – – – – – – – – – #fashion #style #seniors #grace #fashionblogger #fashionista #styleblogger #fashioninsta #designer #photoshoot #model #modelling #agencylife #agency #ohhdear #alicepang #elder #silverhair #stunning #fashionshoot