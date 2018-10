Objavljen snimak Kejt Midlton sa studija i Britanija se ponovo zaljubila u nju (video)

View this post on Instagram

Around this time 8 years ago today, a 28-year old Prince William was undoubtedly nervous as he prepared to make one of the biggest decisions of his life. He was going to propose to the love of his life, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. The couple of around 7 years were on a ten-day vacation to Kenya when the Prince popped the question. They were on the trip with friends but were able to take some time away from their group to be alone. William admitted to carrying around the ring, which was his late mother's engagement ring, for up to 3 weeks before asking Catherine to marry him. The magic spot is thought to have been the Rutundu Cabin which has a gorgeous view of Mount Kenya. The two of them signed a guestbook (check insta story) which was dated October 20th-21st so it was definitely around this time! They arrived in Kenya as boyfriend and girlfriend and left as fiancés! Of course we all know, their engagement was announced almost a month later on November 16th, 2010 (the announcement was postponed because Kate's last living grand parent, Peter Middleton, sadly passed away) and got married on April 29th, 2011. Now they have been married for over 7 years and have the three most adorable children! Happy engagement day William and Kate! 😂 💎