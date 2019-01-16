Mama Džastina Bibera u zagrljaju sa snajom Hejli: Kakav poklon!

Nakon par meseci od tajnog venčanja za Džastina Bibera, Hejli Boldvin provodi vreme sa njegovom mamom Peti Malet (43).
Mama Peti je izuzetno ponosna na svog sina, i prati sve njegove uspehe, padove, uvek je tu za njega, a izgleda da joj se Hejli dopada.
I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation
Majka pop zvezde je to i obelodanila, objavivši fotografiju na svom Instagram nalogu, gde je Hejli ljubi u obraz uz reči:
– Kakav poklon! – Napisala je Malet, dodavši emotikone srca uz post.
Inače dame su pošle zajedno u frizerski salon. Izgleda da u njihovom slučaju ne važi onaj stereotip da se svekrve i snaje ne vole.
