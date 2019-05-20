Svečano otvorena čarobna bašta vojvotkinje od Kembridža (foto)

Danas je svečano otvorena bašta koju je kreirala Kejt Midlton i dala joj naziv “Povratak prirodi” u okviru manifestacije Chelsea Flower show.

Otvaranju čarobne bašte koja je namenjena deci svih uzrasta, ali i njihovim roditeljima, zarad boljeg psihofizičkog razvoja dece i njihovog bogatijeg života u odraslom dobu, prepuna je divnih biljaka, drveća, ali i ljuljaški, malih skrovišta od pruća, potoka, kućica na drveću…

Otvaranju je prisustvovala kraljevska porodica, a sve dame su za ovu priliku izabrale haljine sa cvetinim uzorkom, pa čak i sama kraljica Elizabeta!

Vojvotkinja od Kembridža je i danas, pre samog otvaranja, obišla svoj vrt, da ponovo sve detaljno proveri. Pogledajte kako je izgledala opuštena i nasmejana Kejt Midlton.

