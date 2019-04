Megan Markl i princ Hari zatrpani stvarima za bebu: Fanovi iz čitavog sveta šalju poklone

View this post on Instagram

Last but not least, we would like you to meet @Baby2Baby! As we shared, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for your kindness in anticipation of their baby. As a result of the inspiring support they have received from all of you, Baby2Baby is one of four selected charities they would like to introduce you to. As a native of Los Angeles, The Duchess of Sussex wanted to include a locally based charity from her hometown that helps children and parents in need. Baby2Baby provides children ages 0-12 living in poverty with the necessities every child deserves. In the last seven years, B2B has distributed over 50 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, underserved schools, and to children who have lost everything in the wake of disasters. Please consider supporting this very special organization. Thank you for sharing the love ❤️ Photos courtesy of: @Baby2Baby