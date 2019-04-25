Prvi albino model na naslovnici magazina Vogue
Vogue Portugal je svojim aprilskim izdanjem napravio istoriju – na naslovnici se našla Thando Hopa, južnoafrički model. Ovaj momenat je istorijski iz razloga što je ona prvi albino model u svetu koji se pojavio na naslovnici ovog prestižnog modnog magazina. Hopa, pored modelinga, protiv stereotipa se borila i svojom advokatskom praksom i aktivizimom.
"If I am afraid of showing me as I am, how will I eventually face it as an opportunity of representation? How can I state it is valid to be like this, if I am not OK with being like this? It was then my journey in Beauty began, by realizing I am enough. I am enough. It became a mantra. Only then I transformed part of my confidence into courage, because in the beginning I was very confident, but frankly I was confident just because I was getting validation. I needed to get to a place where I was happy with myself, whether I got validation or not." Some not so easy confessions here.
U Instagram objavi Hopa je napisala da je bliskom prijatelju jednom rekla kako bi bilo divno da se na naslovnici Voguea pojavi žena sa albinizmom, ali da nikad nije pomislila da će ta žena biti ona. Ona je takođe napisala da je veoma emotivna zbog toga što napredak postoji i što je ona deo te priče.
Our bodies have stories wrapped around them. Stories we ourselves did not create, but are born into. Narratives of race, gender, ability, sexuality and it goes on and on. Stories that dictated power dynamics and domination. Here you are, born into a body that tells a story before you even learn how to speak. We learn to love our bodies because of or in spite of the history attached to them. In all the narratives that we become a part of, we have something we learn is unique yet powerful, something that belongs to us and only us- our voices.
– Stigla sam u momenat svoje karijere u kom cenim svaki deo svog tela i znam da gde god odem, moje postojanje ovakvo kakvo je, bilo je i uvek će biti dovoljno – istakla je Hopa u svojoj Instagram objavi. Aprilsko izdanje portugalskog Vougea je posvećeno korenima i Africi kao kolevci čovečanstva.
Kako se ljudi sa albinizmom i dalje suočavaju sa velikom stigmatizacijom, progonom pa čak i ubistvima u mnogim afričkim zemljama, uključujući i Južnoafričku Republiku, Hopa je bavi aktivizmom na temu osvešćenja ovog stanja. Albinizam predstavlja nasledno genetsko stanje smanjene proizvodnje melanina u koži. Pored portugalskog Vougea, Hopa se našla i u prošlogodišnjem izdanju Pirelli kalendara i južnoafričkih izdanja Marie Claire i Glamoura magazina. Svoju svestranost i upornost iskazala je i kroz poeziju i glumu. BBC ju je prošle godine proglasio za jednu od 100 nauticajnijih žena sveta iz domena društvenog aktivizma, politike, umetnosti i nauke.
My thoughts when it comes to representation is that there is a distinction between assimilation and inclusion. Inclusion: is embracing the value of the uniqueness and authenticity of an image that is being represented without the PRESSURE of the said image conforming to the perspectives of the dominant culture. Assimilation is a process that I see as conditional representation. It is the process of representing an image ON CONDITION that it conforms, complies and behaves in a manner that is line with the perspectives of the dominant culture. Assimilation is an act that preserves the status quo along with the power dynamics embedded within, while inclusion is an act that pursues equality. Just a thought 🙂