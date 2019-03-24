Megan Markl obučena kao Džeki Kenedi u danima trudnoće

Najpopularnija trudnica na svetu uglavnom igra na sigurno kada je moda u pitanju.
Princ Hari će uskoro postati otac, a njegova rođaka Zara Tindal je pokazala koliko veruje u njegove roditeljske sposobnosti tako što mu je poverila da bude kum njenoj devetomesečnoj ćerki Leni.
Princ i njegova supruga Megan Markl došli su zajedno na krštenje u crkvi Svetog Nikolasa u Glosterširu. Megan, čiji je termin za porođaj u aprilu, obukla je široki kaput kako bi pokrila veliki trudnički stomak.
Uz kaput se odlično uklopila crna beretka, ali i četvrtasta torbica koju ju je nosila već nekoliko puta, a dizajnirala ju je njena dobra prijateljica Viktorija Bekam.
Tamnobordo kaput sa dva reda dugmadi mnoge je podsetio na onaj koji je Džeki Kenedi nosila tokom predsedničke kampanje njenog supruga, u vreme kad je i ona sama bila u drugom stanju.
Ovo nije prvi put da Megan Markl porede sa čuvenom prvom damom, jer su pre dva dana stručnjaci za modu povezali njenu kombinaciju sa poslednjeg pojavljivanja sa kombinacijom kakvu je Džeki Kenedi nosila tokom posete Parizu 1961. godine.
Činjenica da je ovo identičan kaput kakav je nosila Džeki ne bi nikoga iznenadila budući da je ovaj Diorov kaput model iz pedesetih godina prošlog veka, a nabavljen je iz luksuzne prodavnice stare garderobe, inače omiljenog mesta Amal Kluni – “Vilijam Vintidž”.
Ovo nije prvi put da je Megan iskopirala provereni stajling od glave do pete, a najčešći izbor su joj princeza Dajana, ali i Kejt Midlton.
