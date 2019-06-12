Iskorak iz klasike u vrtoglavim potpeticama: Melanija Tramp u cipelama koje su jednostavno savršene!

View this post on Instagram

🦋Fashion Notes by @jxhnbinder @wearebreitbart 🦋As Mrs. Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., she changed into a sleeveless navy midi dress by the brand @sportmax and kept her shades on. Always one to stun with her choice of footwear, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of sold-out @louboutinworld stilettos with a striped, colorfully iridescent pattern that were inspired by the New Wave music era of the 1980s. #melaniatrump #donaldtrump #sportmax #johnbinder #wearebreitbart #whitehouse #nicolebrylskincare #hervepierre #louboutin #firstlady #flotus