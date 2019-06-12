Iskorak iz klasike u vrtoglavim potpeticama: Melanija Tramp u cipelama koje su jednostavno savršene!
Predsednički par Melanija i Donald Tramp su se nakon boravka u Francuskoj vratili u Ameriku, a ispred Bele kuće su ih sačekali mediji i građani.
Prva dama je za ovu priliku izabrala tamnoplavu midi haljinu bez rukava SportMax, koja je laskala njenoj figuri svojim jednostavnim krojem, ali su svu pažnju privukle cipele s visokom potpeticom njenog omiljenog brenda Christian Louboutin.
Iako smo navikli da je viđamo u savršenim salonkama, ovoga puta nije izabrala jednobojne štikle, već sasvim neobične, prepune boja. Ove Christian Louboutin cipele su inače inspirisane muzičkim talasom iz 1980., i izrađene su u ograničenoj kolekciji.
Melanija zaista zna kako da izabere efektnu stilsku kombinaciju, pa čak i kada u visokim potpeticama napravi iskorak iz klasike.
🦋Fashion Notes by @jxhnbinder @wearebreitbart 🦋As Mrs. Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., she changed into a sleeveless navy midi dress by the brand @sportmax and kept her shades on. Always one to stun with her choice of footwear, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of sold-out @louboutinworld stilettos with a striped, colorfully iridescent pattern that were inspired by the New Wave music era of the 1980s. #melaniatrump #donaldtrump #sportmax #johnbinder #wearebreitbart #whitehouse #nicolebrylskincare #hervepierre #louboutin #firstlady #flotus
