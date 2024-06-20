Danielle Vasinova brings timeless elegance to the Emmy's red carpet

In her new film, neo-noir thriller “Darkness of Man”, she shares the screen with famous names such as the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme, but also the no less famous Eric Roberts, Shannen Doherty and Kristanna Loken.
But her face is already well known to fans of the seventh art. Her name is Danielle Vasinova and she has appeared in many successful movies and TV series. And, we have to notice her attractive appearance, probably a result of an interesting genetic mix – Czech and Native American.
She was born in Connecticut. She followed a footsteps of her grandmother, who was a famous actress and singer in Prague. We also must mention her great-grandfather is Ray Strang, an artist known for his paintings of horses and the American West.
At the age of 13, Danielle entered the world of modeling. She soon signed a contract with an agency and went to New York, where she modeled for the next five years before beginning her acting career.
The multi-talented beauty holds bachelor's degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Connecticut and studied drama, too. She achieved numerous successful and striking roles, mostly in action films, so her face is very familiar.
Despite the constant work, Danielle also finds time for other interests in her life. If not in front of the cameras, she likes to ride horses (she grew up on a farm), to travel, to ride a motorcycle and enjoy nature, but also loves to visit good restaurants with her friends. She is often included in charity actions.
Danielle Vasinova recently hit the red carpet at the “Emmy Awards”, following her nomination for a “Daytime Emmy Award” this year for her work in the serialized drama “The Bay”. She appears in a recurring role as Maeve in season 9 and also serves as a producer on the show. This year beautiful actress also enchanted the visitors of the 77th annual “Cannes Film Festival”, with her sophisticated choice of attire.
