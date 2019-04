Lepa Brena odgovorila na “prozivke”: Sale hoće da napravi šou i cirkus! (video)

View this post on Instagram

when you don't know where and what it was #yugoslavia and specially if you don't know what was #walkman please don't like this vidio 😉😉😉 #dontgiveafuck #fuck2018 #happynewyear #live #life #love #lepabrena #slatkigreh #bolimeuvozasve #merrychristmas #weusedtolifelifenotinternet #90s #80s #yuwaseu #home #worldwidediva #antiwar #70s #flowerpower