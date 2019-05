Ljubica i Mihailo Karađorđević krstili ćerku, princezu Nataliju, u Crkvi Svetog Đorđa

View this post on Instagram

Наталијина прва Врбица ❤ Today is Vrbica, or Lazaurs Saturday. This holiday celebrates the resurrection of Lazarus, but also the day when Christ entered Jerusalem where he was welcomed by children. On this day children are given little bells and willow branches. It is a very joyous holiday and this year Natalija got to celebrate it for the first time ❤ • • • #vrbica #lazarussaturday #karadjordjevic #easter #uskrs #vaskrs #majka