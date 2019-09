Emina Jahović čuva uspomene: Hvala ti tata, znam da si uz nas zauvek (video)

View this post on Instagram

This is the book my father bought me when I was 10 years old, year after he left Us forever 😢. I kept it since then, where ever I moved actually. Today my younger son Yavuz read it and loved it so much. Even though they never got to meet their grandpa they share something with him. 😇 This little book made us so happy today. Thank U dad, We know U’re with Us forever 💔