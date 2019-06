Aleksandar Subosić i Kenza Zuiten postali roditelji jednog preslatkog dečaka! (foto)

View this post on Instagram

On the 14th of June at 05:06, this big boy came into the world and changed our lives forever. Everything went fine and we are sooo so in love with him. It’s hard to believe that he is actually here, that I got to become a mother after all. He was worth all the wait, the struggle, the pain. Thank you for choosing us as your parents, we promise to always love and protect you. ❤️