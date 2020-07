View this post on Instagram

20 exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend ❤️ we were due to renew our wedding vowels this summer but that can wait! 20 years married but together 27 years my first true love ❤️ Yes I drive you Bonkers and you probably deserve a medal etc..but being with you feels like home (and you know much I love to be at home)!!! I treasure the daily texts you send, you are romantic and constantly positive funny and a dedicated brilliant dad ❤️ we have created 5 wonderful children and lost our 5 little stars in the sky. Thank you for loving me the way you do ❤️ we did it, on to the next chapter x Was devastated to have lost out real wedding video in one of our house moves so this is cobbled together from home videos. Truly the happiest day with the most wonderful memories. Still 20 years later my dance moves need updating 🤣 better sort that out for our next wedding 🏹🤍 xxx