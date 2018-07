Sve je spremno za krštenje princa Luisa, očekuje se veliko slavlje, a šest kumova je već stiglo (video)

Prince Louis’ six godparents have been announced – Nicholas van Cutsem – Guy Pelly – Harry Aubrey-Fletcher – The Lady Laura Meade – Mrs Robert Carter – Miss Lucy Middleton. Kensington Palace announced three godfathers and three godmothers for the baby prince > Mrs Carter is a schoolfriend of the Duchess. > Miss Middleton, a solicitor, is The Duchess’ cousin. > Lady Laura Meade is married to Prince William’s close friend James, who is Princess Charlotte’s godfather. > Nicholas Van Cutsem is an old family friend whose daughter Grace was a bridesmaid at the 2011 wedding of the Duke and Duchess. > Harry Aubrey-Fletcher went to Ludgrove School and Eton with the young Prince William. > Guy Pelly, renowned high society nightclub founder, will make up the sextet, after moving on from his hedonistic days with Princes William and Harry. #princelouis #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #duchesskate #duchesskateofcambridge #katemiddletonstyle #duchessofcambridgeforever #royalfamily #britishroyals #britishroyalty #britishroyal #cambridgeroyalfamily #cambridges #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #queenelizabeth #britishroyalfamily #dukeofcambridge #princecharles #royalty #princeharry #princeharryofwales#thedukeandduchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex

