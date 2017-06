Slomio se na sceni: Robi Vilijams se gušio u suzama na koncertu u Mančesteru (video)

This is Manchester, we do things differently here.. ❤️ There is no room for such hatred on our planet, not here, not London, not anywhere, we are one race and one kind – we need to start acting like it 🙏🏼❤️ #manchester #robbiewilliams #prayformanchester #prayforlondon #prayfortheworld #onelove #weareone #standtogether

A post shared by .. Georgia (@georrrgex) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:02am PDT