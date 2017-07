Neće mu oprostiti: Blek Čajna podiže tužbu protiv Roba Kardašijana? (video)

#Repost- #RobKardashian “Everyone wonders how #BlacChyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this” 👀😳😩| #worldstar #hiphop #cashmeousside #safaree #xxxtentacion

A post shared by Tony Bone (@loudradiopncmc) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:43am PDT