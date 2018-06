Kraljevske dužnosti: Megan Markl i princ Hari najavili i svoj prvi angažman

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn 🇦🇺🇫🇯🇹🇴🇳🇿 The tour will fall on the occasion of the @invictusgames2018 in Sydney.

