Kraljevska porodica objavila fotografije princa Luisa koje će vas oduševiti

Britanska kraljevska porodica objavila je prve fotografije malog princa Luisa, sina princa Vilijama i vojvotkinje od Kembridža Kejt Midlton, rođenog 23. aprila.

Prva, na kojoj se vidi princ Luis od Kembridža kako leži na krevetu, nastala je 26. aprila, tri dana posle njegovog rođenja.

Na drugoj fotografiji, malog princa drži njegova trogodišnja sestra princeza Šarlota. Slika je nastala 2. maja, na njen treći rođendan, navodi Bi-Bi-Si.

Fotografije su snimljene u Kensingtonskoj palati, a njihova autorka je Luisova i Šarlotina majka Kejt.

Princ Luis od Kambridža, peti je član kraljvske porodice u naslednoj liniji britanskog trona.

