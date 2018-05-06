Kraljevska porodica objavila fotografije princa Luisa koje će vas oduševiti

Britanska kraljevska porodica objavila je prve fotografije malog princa Luisa, sina princa Vilijama i vojvotkinje od Kembridža Kejt Midlton, rođenog 23. aprila.
Prva, na kojoj se vidi princ Luis od Kembridža kako leži na krevetu, nastala je 26. aprila, tri dana posle njegovog rođenja.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
Na drugoj fotografiji, malog princa drži njegova trogodišnja sestra princeza Šarlota. Slika je nastala 2. maja, na njen treći rođendan, navodi Bi-Bi-Si.
Fotografije su snimljene u Kensingtonskoj palati, a njihova autorka je Luisova i Šarlotina majka Kejt.
Princ Luis od Kambridža, peti je član kraljvske porodice u naslednoj liniji britanskog trona.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.