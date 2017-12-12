Izmene u poslednji čas: Ko su nominovani za “Zlatni globus”

U Los Anđelesu su objavljene sve nominacije za ovogodišnju dodelu „Zlatnog globusa“. Donosimo vam listu svih nominacija.

Najbolji film, drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolji film, komedija ili mjuzikl

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Najbolji glumac u filmu, drama

Timoti Čalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Danijel Dej Luis, Phantom Tread

Tom Henks, The Post

Geri Oldman, Darkest Hour

Densel Vošington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Najbolja glumica u filmu, drama

Džesika Čestejn, Molly’s Game

Seli Hokins, The Shape of Water

Franses Makdormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meril Strim, The Post

Mišel Vilijams, All the Money in the World

Najbolji glumac u filmu, komedija ili mjuzikl

Stiv Karel, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Džejms Franko, The Disaster Artist

Hju Džekmen, The Greatest Showman

Danijel Kaluja, Get Out

Najbolja glumica u filmu, komedija ili mjuzikl

Džudi Denč, Victoria and Abdul

Helen Miren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robi, I, Tonya

Serše Ronan, Lady Bird

Ema Stoun, The Balttle of the Sexes

Najbolji sporedni glumac u filmu

Vilem Dafo, The Florida Project

Armi Hamer, Call Me By Your Name

Ričard Dženkins, Tha Shape of Water

Kristofer Plamer, All the Money in the World

Sem Rokvel, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Meri Džej Blajdž, Mudbound

Hong Čau, Downsizing

Alison Dženi, I, Tonya

Lori Metkalf, Ladybird

Oktavija Spenser, The Shape of Water

Najbolji reditelj

Giljermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin Mekdona, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Kristofer Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridli Skot, All the Money in the World

Stiven Spilberg, The Post

Najbolji filmski scenario

Giljermo del Toro i Vanesa Tejlor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerig, Lady Bird

Liz Hana i Još Singer, The Post

Martin Mekdona, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aron Sorkin, Molly’s Game”

Najbolji animirani film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Najbolji strani film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Najbolja originalna pesma

Home – Ferdinand

Mighty River – Mudbound

Remember Me – Coco

The Star – The Star

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

Najbolje TV serije, drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Najbolje TV serije, komedija

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji, drama

Džejson Bejtmen, Ozark

Sterling K. Broun, This is Us

Fredi Hajmor, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Lijev Šrajber, Ray Donovan

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji, drama

Katrina Balf, Outlander

Kler Foj, The Crown

Megi Džilenhol, The Deuce

Ketrin Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elizabet Mos, The Handmaid’s Tale

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji, komedija ili mjuzikl

Entoni Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bejkon, I Love Dick

Vilijam H. Mejsi, Shameless

Erik Mekormak, Will & Grace

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji, komedija ili mjuzikl

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Bri, GLOW

Rejčel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Isa Rej, Insecure

Frenki Šo, SMILF

Najbolji glumac u mini-seriji/TV-filmu

Robert de Niro, Wizard of Lies

Džud Lo, The Young Pope

Kajl Meklahlan, Twin Peaks

Juan Mekgregor, Fargo

Džefri Raš, Genius

Najbolja glumica u mini-seriji/TV-filmu

Džesika Bil, The Sinner

Nikol Kidman, Big Little Lies

Džesika Lang, Feud: Bette and Joan

Suzan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Ris Viderspun, Big Little Lies