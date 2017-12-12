Home

Izmene u poslednji čas: Ko su nominovani za “Zlatni globus”

Povezane vesti

U Los Anđelesu su objavljene sve nominacije za ovogodišnju dodelu „Zlatnog globusa“. Donosimo vam listu svih nominacija.

Najbolji film, drama

Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolji film, komedija ili mjuzikl

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Najbolji glumac u filmu, drama

Timoti Čalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Danijel Dej Luis, Phantom Tread
Tom Henks, The Post
Geri Oldman, Darkest Hour
Densel Vošington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Najbolja glumica u filmu, drama

Džesika Čestejn, Molly’s Game
Seli Hokins, The Shape of Water
Franses Makdormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meril Strim, The Post
Mišel Vilijams, All the Money in the World

Najbolji glumac u filmu, komedija ili mjuzikl

Stiv Karel, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Džejms Franko, The Disaster Artist
Hju Džekmen, The Greatest Showman
Danijel Kaluja, Get Out

Najbolja glumica u filmu, komedija ili mjuzikl

Džudi Denč, Victoria and Abdul
Helen Miren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robi, I, Tonya
Serše Ronan, Lady Bird
Ema Stoun, The Balttle of the Sexes

Najbolji sporedni glumac u filmu

Vilem Dafo, The Florida Project
Armi Hamer, Call Me By Your Name
Ričard Dženkins, Tha Shape of Water
Kristofer Plamer, All the Money in the World
Sem Rokvel, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Meri Džej Blajdž, Mudbound
Hong Čau, Downsizing
Alison Dženi, I, Tonya
Lori Metkalf, Ladybird
Oktavija Spenser, The Shape of Water

Najbolji reditelj

Giljermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin Mekdona, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Kristofer Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridli Skot, All the Money in the World
Stiven Spilberg, The Post

Najbolji filmski scenario

Giljermo del Toro i Vanesa Tejlor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerig, Lady Bird
Liz Hana i Još Singer, The Post
Martin Mekdona, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aron Sorkin, Molly’s Game”

Najbolji animirani film

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Najbolji strani film

A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square

Najbolja originalna pesma

Home – Ferdinand
Mighty River – Mudbound
Remember Me – Coco
The Star – The Star
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

Najbolje TV serije, drama

The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us

Najbolje TV serije, komedija

Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji, drama

Džejson Bejtmen, Ozark
Sterling K. Broun, This is Us
Fredi Hajmor, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Lijev Šrajber, Ray Donovan

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji, drama

Katrina Balf, Outlander
Kler Foj, The Crown
Megi Džilenhol, The Deuce
Ketrin Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elizabet Mos, The Handmaid’s Tale

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji, komedija ili mjuzikl

Entoni Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bejkon, I Love Dick
Vilijam H. Mejsi, Shameless
Erik Mekormak, Will & Grace

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji, komedija ili mjuzikl

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Bri, GLOW
Rejčel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Isa Rej, Insecure
Frenki Šo, SMILF

Najbolji glumac u mini-seriji/TV-filmu

Robert de Niro, Wizard of Lies
Džud Lo, The Young Pope
Kajl Meklahlan, Twin Peaks
Juan Mekgregor, Fargo
Džefri Raš, Genius

Najbolja glumica u mini-seriji/TV-filmu

Džesika Bil, The Sinner
Nikol Kidman, Big Little Lies
Džesika Lang, Feud: Bette and Joan
Suzan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Ris Viderspun, Big Little Lies

Ostale vesti iz rubrike