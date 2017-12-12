Izmene u poslednji čas: Ko su nominovani za “Zlatni globus”

U Los Anđelesu su objavljene sve nominacije za ovogodišnju dodelu „Zlatnog globusa“. Donosimo vam listu svih nominacija.
Najbolji film, drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Najbolji film, komedija ili mjuzikl
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Najbolji glumac u filmu, drama
Timoti Čalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Danijel Dej Luis, Phantom Tread
Tom Henks, The Post
Geri Oldman, Darkest Hour
Densel Vošington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Najbolja glumica u filmu, drama
Džesika Čestejn, Molly’s Game
Seli Hokins, The Shape of Water
Franses Makdormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meril Strim, The Post
Mišel Vilijams, All the Money in the World
Najbolji glumac u filmu, komedija ili mjuzikl
Stiv Karel, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Džejms Franko, The Disaster Artist
Hju Džekmen, The Greatest Showman
Danijel Kaluja, Get Out
Najbolja glumica u filmu, komedija ili mjuzikl
Džudi Denč, Victoria and Abdul
Helen Miren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robi, I, Tonya
Serše Ronan, Lady Bird
Ema Stoun, The Balttle of the Sexes
Najbolji sporedni glumac u filmu
Vilem Dafo, The Florida Project
Armi Hamer, Call Me By Your Name
Ričard Dženkins, Tha Shape of Water
Kristofer Plamer, All the Money in the World
Sem Rokvel, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Meri Džej Blajdž, Mudbound
Hong Čau, Downsizing
Alison Dženi, I, Tonya
Lori Metkalf, Ladybird
Oktavija Spenser, The Shape of Water
Najbolji reditelj
Giljermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin Mekdona, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Kristofer Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridli Skot, All the Money in the World
Stiven Spilberg, The Post
Najbolji filmski scenario
Giljermo del Toro i Vanesa Tejlor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerig, Lady Bird
Liz Hana i Još Singer, The Post
Martin Mekdona, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aron Sorkin, Molly’s Game”
Najbolji animirani film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Najbolji strani film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Najbolja originalna pesma
Home – Ferdinand
Mighty River – Mudbound
Remember Me – Coco
The Star – The Star
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman
Najbolje TV serije, drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Najbolje TV serije, komedija
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Najbolji glumac u TV seriji, drama
Džejson Bejtmen, Ozark
Sterling K. Broun, This is Us
Fredi Hajmor, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Lijev Šrajber, Ray Donovan
Najbolja glumica u TV seriji, drama
Katrina Balf, Outlander
Kler Foj, The Crown
Megi Džilenhol, The Deuce
Ketrin Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elizabet Mos, The Handmaid’s Tale
Najbolji glumac u TV seriji, komedija ili mjuzikl
Entoni Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bejkon, I Love Dick
Vilijam H. Mejsi, Shameless
Erik Mekormak, Will & Grace
Najbolja glumica u TV seriji, komedija ili mjuzikl
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Bri, GLOW
Rejčel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Isa Rej, Insecure
Frenki Šo, SMILF
Najbolji glumac u mini-seriji/TV-filmu
Robert de Niro, Wizard of Lies
Džud Lo, The Young Pope
Kajl Meklahlan, Twin Peaks
Juan Mekgregor, Fargo
Džefri Raš, Genius
Najbolja glumica u mini-seriji/TV-filmu
Džesika Bil, The Sinner
Nikol Kidman, Big Little Lies
Džesika Lang, Feud: Bette and Joan
Suzan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Ris Viderspun, Big Little Lies