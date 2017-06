Dženifer Lopez nema sreće, Aleks Rodrigez je vara sa bivšom ljubavnicom? (video)

#AlexRodriguez is bracing himself for an ugly legal #battle as he prepares to deal with an ex-girlfriend trying to take him down. The ex has asked the former #MLB star to cough up as much as $600k or she plans to release private messages. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ARod and his ex ended their fling in 2014 and apparently the split wasn’t an amicable one. Since the breakup, his ex would contact Alex every now and then and ask for money. He never gave in, but when he went public with his new relationship with #JenniferLopez, the ex resurfaced, asking for even larger amounts of cash. When #Rodriguez told the woman he was in a happy, committed, #relationship with #JLo, things got ugly. | Follow ⬇️ @brannewtvcom @brannewtvcom @brannewtvcom @brannewtvcom @brannewtvcom @brannewtvcom

