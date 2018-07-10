Džastin Biber poštuje tradiciju: Pre prosidbe tražio blagoslov Hejlinog oca, glumca Stivena Boldvina

Džastin i Hejli su bili kratko u vezi 2015. i 2016., a ponovo su obnovili svoju ljubav pre mesec dana. Pevač je zaprosio manekenku u restoranu na Bahamima, ali su njegovi telohranitelji naredili svim gostima da sklone mobilne telefone.
Kako piše američki portal TMZ, Džastin je pre prosidbe tražio blagoslov Hejlinog oca, glumca Stivena Boldvina (52) i on mu je dao dopuštenje. Boldvin je bio oduševljen sledećim korakom u vezi mladog para i sviđa mu se pevač jer smatra da imaju iste hrišćanske vrednosti.
Džastin i Hejli su nerazdvojni otkad su se pomirili pre nešto više od mesec dana. Pevač i manekenka su se zaljubili opet nakon što je Biber po ko zna koji put prekinuo s pevačicom i glumicom Selenom Gomez (25). Hejli je svojevremeno ispričala kako se ona i Džastin znaju odavno.
– Poznajem ga od svoje 13. godine i otada smo dobri prijatelji. Ostali smo dobri sve ove godine – rekla je manekenka.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!