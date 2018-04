Britanci mogu da odahnu: Princ Filip se oporavlja od operacije

Buckingham Palace: The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits. #princephilip#dukeofedinburgh#getwellsoon#britishroyalfamily#royal#x_royalschedule#newhip#fab#philipmountbatten#hrhdukeofedinburgh

