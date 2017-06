Bela Hadid voli da vežba, ali voli i krofne: Nisam od onih koji čim se probude jure u teretanu

Jumped out of a plane today!!! 🚁🚀🚁IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! 😇😇Flying with the angels !!!!! Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha ! best sky diving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋💙💙💙💙💙💙 DUBAIIIII!! In my @nike CORTEZZZ 🏆🏆

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:31am PDT