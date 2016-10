Behati Prinslu prvi put nakon porođaja izašla u provod (foto)

After 3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours, no sleep and nursing my nipples back to life lol, I left the house to see my girls for dinner. Life is so beautiful, can’t believe how lucky i got 👨‍👩‍👧

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT