Arijel Vinter nije u najboljim odnosima sa majkom: Ono što je tužno je to što stalno laže!

Y’all I NEVER post pap pics but I just got sent this and I’m posting it because Levi’s SOOO pissed and his face is SOOOO good 😂😂😂😂 it’s fucking Ralphs! What headline are you getting with this????? Over and over! “Ariel in SLUTTY SHORTS & live in lover Levi” like ok can we just live and not be followed? Take pics on red carpets where we sign up for that not when we’re just trying to grocery shop for fucks sake.

