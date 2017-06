Nataša Kojić je godinama u Americi i ima razlog zašto ne sme da se vrati

Had to put a bit of my 🎶 to this, so it looks like my barefoot, desert – road wandering makes some sense lol#notreally 😂 !!! #femaleproducers #natashakeymusic #cali #movies#director#filmmaker#productionmusic📀

A post shared by Natasha Key (@music_movies_create) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT