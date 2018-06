Biljana Tipsarević iznenadila supruga Janka: Nezaboravni rođendan u gradu ljubavi

emilie by Biljana Tipsarevic 💫 Pre Spring/Summer 19 ! thank you @amfshowroom ❤️💫 #paris and a big thank you to my whole team for working so hard with me all these months and believing in my vision ❤️

A post shared by Fashion Designer (@biljanatipsarevic) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:22am PDT